Oldfather Financial Services LLC Buys 538 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 2.6% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $323.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.03. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $324.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

