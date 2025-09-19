Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 233 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $608.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $588.55 and a 200-day moving average of $548.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $611.31. The firm has a market cap of $731.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

