Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 990 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,405,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,034,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 84,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK opened at $97.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average of $88.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

