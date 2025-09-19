MKD Wealth Coaches LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.6% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,222 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,335.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,921,000 after buying an additional 1,171,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

