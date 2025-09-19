1,802 Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU Bought by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,780,536,000 after buying an additional 294,993 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuit by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after buying an additional 358,328 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,114,950,000 after buying an additional 252,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after buying an additional 36,513 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total transaction of $2,026,732.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares in the company, valued at $600,744.96. This represents a 77.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

Get Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of INTU opened at $674.96 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $188.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $716.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $684.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.