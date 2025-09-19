Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 236 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Piscataqua Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 1.2% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,367,706.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,563.96. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,035,714.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,804.98. This trade represents a 29.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,899. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

