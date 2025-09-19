NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 14,966 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 321,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $976,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 40.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 24,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.4% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 7,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 155,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.96.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $126.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.76. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

