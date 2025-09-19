Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $50.38 Million Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 570,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,955 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $50,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $541,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.8% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 417,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after buying an additional 33,729 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 145,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 85,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $95.60 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

