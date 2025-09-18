Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) Declares $0.05 Interim Dividend

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 172.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 28th.
Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $399.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.66.
About Dexus Convenience Retail REIT
