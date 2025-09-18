Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) Declares $0.05 Interim Dividend

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 172.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 28th.

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $399.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.66.

About Dexus Convenience Retail REIT

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real asset groups, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $62.3 billion (pro forma post completion of the Collimate Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

