Insider Selling: Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) CFO Sells 9,509 Shares of Stock

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $790,197.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 112,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,496. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Docusign Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of DOCU opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Docusign

Docusign announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter worth $140,987,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Docusign by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,269 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth $87,477,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 809.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at about $48,681,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

