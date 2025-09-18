Ascendiant Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS)

Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Maison Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSS stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $18.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Maison Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maison Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maison Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Maison Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maison Solutions Company Profile

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

