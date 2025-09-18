Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a £165 target price on the stock.

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

Games Workshop Group stock opened at £147.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £156.23 and a 200 day moving average price of £152.61. Games Workshop Group has a 52 week low of £104 and a 52 week high of £167.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,481.89, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 594.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Games Workshop Group had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 28.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Games Workshop Group will post 448.9953023 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Elizabeth Harrison bought 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of £163.03 per share, with a total value of £77,439.25. Also, insider Kevin Rountree bought 104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £156.61 per share, with a total value of £16,287.44. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $47,478,919. 7.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

