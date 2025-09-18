Citigroup Upgrades Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $13.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VLY. Hovde Group began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $12.00 price objective on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $495.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.79 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 12.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 684,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 147,001 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 266,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 30,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 68,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

