iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 36,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $112.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.