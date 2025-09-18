Longboard Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 7,187 TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. TTM Technologies comprises 0.7% of Longboard Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $49.03 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.52%.The firm had revenue of $730.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.630 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 1,500 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $70,035.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,249.18. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,799.66. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,759 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,826. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. B. Riley raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

