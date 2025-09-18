Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 542 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 2.8% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $27,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 44,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.1% in the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BR stock opened at $245.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.14 and a 200-day moving average of $242.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.21 and a 52-week high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $21,948,711.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at $42,986,992.02. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.