Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 595.5% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.80.

Reliance Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $288.48 on Thursday. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $347.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.32.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.