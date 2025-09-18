Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.42.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 616.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 317,167 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,955,348.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,798,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,146,980. The trade was a 12.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,363,618. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

