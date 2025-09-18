Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $256,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $373,000. Finley Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 199,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.0% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

