Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 4,749 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $230,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

