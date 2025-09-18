Sharkey Howes & Javer Invests $514,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 128,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

