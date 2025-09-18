Sharkey Howes & Javer Cuts Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 162,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $292,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 17.4%

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $39.66 on Thursday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

