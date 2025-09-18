Insider Selling: Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $262,890.80 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $262,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 96,916 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,073.08. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $234.88 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,114,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,067,404,000 after purchasing an additional 515,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 303,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,112,000 after purchasing an additional 140,042 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

