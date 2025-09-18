Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,955,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,118,000 after buying an additional 108,982 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $13,771,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $131.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average is $123.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

