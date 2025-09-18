Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1,456.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $3,423,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,776,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.0%

PSX opened at $133.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day moving average of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $140.60.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Heim bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.44.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

