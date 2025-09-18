Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 310 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MOON. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moonpig Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 290 to GBX 235 in a report on Friday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 300.40.

LON:MOON opened at GBX 213.50 on Wednesday. Moonpig Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 277.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £693.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6,671.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 207.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 221.54.

In related news, insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 87,950 shares of Moonpig Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215, for a total value of £189,092.50. Also, insider Andy MacKinnon sold 51,999 shares of Moonpig Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215, for a total transaction of £111,797.85. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

