iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ames National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,015,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $238.89 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.66. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

