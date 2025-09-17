DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DLO. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DLocal from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. DLocal has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. DLocal had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DLocal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DLocal by 603.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Caption Management LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 164.7% during the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 17.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

