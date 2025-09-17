Analysts Issue Forecasts for PTGX Q3 Earnings

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, September 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 24.88%.
PTGX opened at $58.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.70 and a beta of 2.22. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $61.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,277,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,846,000 after buying an additional 57,181 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,211,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,474,000 after buying an additional 636,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,833,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 218.0% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,092,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,369,000 after purchasing an additional 748,758 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,415 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $570,533.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,603 shares in the company, valued at $28,518,632.34. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,952.50. This trade represents a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,859 shares of company stock worth $3,687,577. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.
