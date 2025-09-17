Analysts Issue Forecasts for PTGX Q3 Earnings

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, September 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 24.88%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4%

PTGX opened at $58.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.70 and a beta of 2.22. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $61.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,277,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,846,000 after buying an additional 57,181 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,211,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,474,000 after buying an additional 636,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,833,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 218.0% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,092,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,369,000 after purchasing an additional 748,758 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,415 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $570,533.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,603 shares in the company, valued at $28,518,632.34. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,952.50. This trade represents a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,859 shares of company stock worth $3,687,577. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.