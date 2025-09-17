Cormark Has Negative Estimate for Barrick Gold Q4 Earnings

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.63.

TSE ABX opened at C$39.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.31. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$21.73 and a 12-month high of C$41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The firm has a market cap of C$67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

