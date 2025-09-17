Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE VTMX opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 141.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a $0.2009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 80.0%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in the first quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in the first quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the period. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

