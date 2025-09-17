FY2025 EPS Estimates for Barrick Mining Lowered by Analyst

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Mining in a report released on Friday, September 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Barrick Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. CIBC upgraded Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Barrick Mining from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on B

Barrick Mining Price Performance

B opened at $28.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Barrick Mining has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.