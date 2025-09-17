FY2025 EPS Estimates for Pentair Lifted by Zacks Research

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.82. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

PNR stock opened at $110.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Pentair has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.38.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pentair by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 14.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,275,000 after purchasing an additional 661,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

