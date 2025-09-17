Research Analysts Set Expectations for Block Q3 Earnings

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Block in a research report issued on Thursday, September 11th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Block’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Block’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Block from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Block stock opened at $75.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Block has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $99.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.62.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Block had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.32%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYZ. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,105,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 9,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $744,102.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 574,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,766,486.88. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 8,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $627,968.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 255,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,837,293.22. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,957 shares of company stock worth $8,029,929. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

