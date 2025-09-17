Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Stock Performance
NASDAQ CRESY opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.10.
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.
About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
