Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRESY opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,569,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after acquiring an additional 543,213 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 889,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,392,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,747,000 after purchasing an additional 396,741 shares during the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

