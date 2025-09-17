Tamboran Resources (TBN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, September 18th. Analysts expect Tamboran Resources to post earnings of ($0.2050) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Tamboran Resources Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE TBN opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tamboran Resources has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35.

Get Tamboran Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Tamboran Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Tamboran Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tamboran Resources

In other Tamboran Resources news, major shareholder Bryan Sheffield bought 563,697 shares of Tamboran Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,984.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,123,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,412,681.74. The trade was a 22.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tamboran Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tamboran Resources by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tamboran Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Tamboran Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

About Tamboran Resources

(Get Free Report)

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tamboran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamboran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.