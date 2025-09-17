Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Get Aptiv alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV opened at $83.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Aptiv by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Aptiv by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.