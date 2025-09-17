Q3 EPS Estimates for CNH Industrial Raised by Zacks Research

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for CNH Industrial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

NYSE:CNH opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 12.33. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 304,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.9% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 58,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

