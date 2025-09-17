Q2 EPS Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Raised by Zacks Research

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.14.

NYSE CW opened at $513.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $266.88 and a 12 month high of $525.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $487.93 and a 200-day moving average of $419.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,171.50. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

