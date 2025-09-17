Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for NVIDIA Earnings

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for NVIDIA in a report released on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVDA. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

NVIDIA stock opened at $174.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.40. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $4,972,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,747.80. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total value of $13,242,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,023,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,717,165,734.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

