Q1 EPS Estimate for Hooker Furnishings Decreased by Analyst

Hooker Furnishings Corp. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hooker Furnishings in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hooker Furnishings’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

HOFT stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. Hooker Furnishings has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $109.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.19). Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 151.6% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 77,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 46,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 250.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 78,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.03%.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

