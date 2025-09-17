Wall Street Zen Upgrades Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) to Hold

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Arteris from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Arteris Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $389.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.44. Arteris has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 8,546.17% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. Arteris has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Arteris will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 63,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $824,952.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 590,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,300. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 42,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $381,666.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 399,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,448.26. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,616 shares of company stock valued at $5,979,663. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Arteris by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

