Zacks Research Predicts PBF Energy’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a report released on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PBF. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.54.

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $30.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.98. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 761.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 194.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

