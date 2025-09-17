Q3 EPS Estimates for Groupe Dynamite Increased by Desjardins

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (TSE:GRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Groupe Dynamite in a report issued on Wednesday, September 10th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Desjardins also issued estimates for Groupe Dynamite’s FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRG. Barclays upgraded Groupe Dynamite from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial raised Groupe Dynamite to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Groupe Dynamite from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Groupe Dynamite presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Groupe Dynamite Stock Performance

Insider Activity

In other Groupe Dynamite news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe D. Lachance bought 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,921.50. Also, Senior Officer David John Stevens purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,082.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,160 shares of company stock valued at $103,370.

Groupe Dynamite Company Profile

