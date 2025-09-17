CVE:BLN FY2026 EPS Estimate Decreased by Ventum Cap Mkts

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Blackline Safety from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3%

Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09.

