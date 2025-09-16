Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the software giant on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a 9.6% increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Microsoft has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microsoft to earn $14.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of MSFT opened at $515.36 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $510.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.45. The company has a market cap of $3.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

