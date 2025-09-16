Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Decreases By 40.6%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the August 15th total of 75,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 308,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 308,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00.

(Get Free Report)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.