Touchstar (LON:TST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Touchstar (LON:TST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Touchstar had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 8.71%.

LON TST opened at GBX 85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Touchstar has a 52-week low of GBX 70 and a 52-week high of GBX 115. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,918.74 and a beta of 1.26.

TouchStar Technologies Ltd has been supplying turnkey data collection and mobile computing solutions for industrial and commercial applications since 1982.

Global leaders such as Coca Cola Enterprises, Wincanton Logistics, Ford Motor Company, GSK, Tata Steel, Calor Gas and Certas have benefited from a highly professional approach to project fulfilment.

Our solutions are always ‘fit for purpose’ and supported & maintained for decades, preserving and future-proofing your initial capital investment.

