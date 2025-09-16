Touchstar (LON:TST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Touchstar (LON:TST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Touchstar had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 8.71%.
Touchstar Price Performance
LON TST opened at GBX 85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Touchstar has a 52-week low of GBX 70 and a 52-week high of GBX 115. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,918.74 and a beta of 1.26.
Touchstar Company Profile
Global leaders such as Coca Cola Enterprises, Wincanton Logistics, Ford Motor Company, GSK, Tata Steel, Calor Gas and Certas have benefited from a highly professional approach to project fulfilment.
Our solutions are always ‘fit for purpose’ and supported & maintained for decades, preserving and future-proofing your initial capital investment.
