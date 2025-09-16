Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.8889.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

In other news, insider James Ci Lee sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $171,149.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,413.52. The trade was a 81.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total transaction of $3,004,942.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,259.40. This represents a 60.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,558 shares of company stock worth $12,209,971. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX opened at $211.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $214.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

