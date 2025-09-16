First Financial Corp IN Purchases 214 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $474.73 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $623.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

